US AI startups raised $104B in H1 2025: Details
AI startups in the US grabbed a massive $104.3 billion from venture capitalists just in the first half of 2025, making up nearly two-thirds of all startup funding this year.
But even with so much cash flowing in, investors are starting to play it safer—shifting toward more mergers and acquisitions that don't always offer big returns.
Total cashouts only hit $36 billion
OpenAI set records with a $40 billion raise in March, and Scale AI scored $14.3 billion from Meta. Still, total cashouts only hit $36 billion, which has some folks worried about whether this pace can last.
Slide's recent IPO at a $2.3 billion valuation is exciting, but analysts are already drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and warning that things could get shaky if growth slows down.