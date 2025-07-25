US AI startups raised $104B in H1 2025: Details Business Jul 25, 2025

AI startups in the US grabbed a massive $104.3 billion from venture capitalists just in the first half of 2025, making up nearly two-thirds of all startup funding this year.

But even with so much cash flowing in, investors are starting to play it safer—shifting toward more mergers and acquisitions that don't always offer big returns.