US court holds BYJU'S founder in contempt

Raveendran skipped deadlines, say lenders

Raveendran is accused of skipping deadlines and not handing over key info—lenders even claim he and his team hid or misused $533 million meant for BYJU'S Alpha (their US arm).

Meanwhile, Raveendran blames travel restrictions and ongoing legal battles in India and Dubai for missing US hearings.

In India, he and his brother are also fighting off efforts from creditors and have been accused in another case.