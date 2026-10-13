US export curbs cut NVIDIA China AI share to 34%
Business
NVIDIA's grip on China's AI chip market is slipping. Its share dropped to 34% in the first half of 2026, mainly because of US export restrictions.
These rules have made it tougher for NVIDIA to supply chips, giving Chinese companies like Huawei room to catch up, according to IDC.
Chinese non GPU accelerators overtake GPUs
NVIDIA's shipments fell by 44% year over year, while Huawei boosted its share to 28% with strong local support and nearly matched NVIDIA's shipment numbers.
For the first time, non-GPU accelerators outpaced traditional GPUs in China, showing a clear move toward homegrown tech and shaking up the country's AI hardware scene.