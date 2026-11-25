US might impose fresh tariffs on China, EU, and Japan
What's the story
The United States is preparing to announce new tariffs on several countries, including China, the European Union (EU), and Japan. The move comes after a "Section 301" investigation launched by the White House in March. The investigation was initiated after the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariffs were illegal.
Tariff details
New tariffs will have different import tax rates
The proposed import taxes would target many of America's biggest trading partners.
Apart from China, the EU, and Japan, at least 14 jurisdictions are also likely to be affected.
The new tariffs will have different import tax rates for each country based on their previous deals with the Trump administration.
Policy impact
Move likely to escalate tensions between US and China
Trump has long championed tariffs as a way to bolster American manufacturing and create jobs.
The move is likely to escalate tensions between the US and China, the world's two largest economies, which are already embroiled in a trade dispute.
Despite last week's meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping, their differences remain unresolved with an interim agreement set to expire on January 10.
Trade tensions
US accused China of not fully complying with commitments
Ahead of the Shenzhen summit, the US accused China of not fully complying with its commitments made in October 2025.
Washington claimed Beijing was falling short on its commitments "particularly as they relate to agricultural purchases, rare earths, and other critical minerals."
Notably, earlier on Tuesday, China extended the suspension of a ban on exports of critical minerals such as gallium and germanium until January 27.
Tariff implementation
Investigation falls under Section 301 of the US Trade Act
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has confirmed that the administration is moving to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court.
However, details about tariff rates, product coverage, and effective dates are still unclear.
The investigation falls under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, allowing Washington to impose tariffs on countries whose practices it finds "unreasonable or discriminatory" and a burden on American commerce.