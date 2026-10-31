US probes megaspeed executive Alice Huang over China chip smuggling

Megaspeed's sister company in Malaysia purchased at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing NVIDIA chips and technology between June 2024 and February 2026.

A US Commerce Department official found NVIDIA equipment still packed in boxes in a Malaysian facility linked to the company, raising red flags about whether these chips were illegally sent to China.

NVIDIA says it is cooperating fully.

NVIDIA insists its meetings with Huang were routine and that it takes national security concerns seriously.