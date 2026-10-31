US probes megaspeed executive Alice Huang over China chip smuggling
Alice Huang, a senior executive at Megaspeed and known associate of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, is being investigated by US authorities for allegedly smuggling AI chips to China.
The case has sparked worries about possible data leaks to Beijing and breaking US export rules, especially given her close ties to NVIDIA's top boss.
Malaysia unit bought $4.8B NVIDIA equipment
Megaspeed's sister company in Malaysia purchased at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing NVIDIA chips and technology between June 2024 and February 2026.
A US Commerce Department official found NVIDIA equipment still packed in boxes in a Malaysian facility linked to the company, raising red flags about whether these chips were illegally sent to China.
NVIDIA says it is cooperating fully.
NVIDIA insists its meetings with Huang were routine and that it takes national security concerns seriously.