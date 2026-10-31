US tech giants reduce shareholder payouts amid AI spending surge

For the first time since 2011, these companies spent more on AI than they actually earned: $556.9 billion in AI investments versus $542.9 billion in operating cash flow, leaving them with a $14 billion deficit.

Share buybacks have dropped by 83%, while dividends have gone up a bit.

Some companies even stopped buybacks altogether and are now dipping into savings or taking on debt just to keep up with payouts, a pretty big shift from how things used to work.