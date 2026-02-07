US trade deal: Piyush Goyal says farmers safe
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the new India-US trade deal protects Indian farmers by keeping dairy, fruits, veggies, spices, and grains off the table for US imports.
He posted on X, "Farmers Safe, Country Developed... This will safeguard the interests of domestic farmers."
No American cheese for you
The agreement ring-fences sensitive farm sectors—so things like milk, cheese, potatoes, peas, ragi (millet), maize, pepper and turmeric are all staying local.
Staples like wheat and rice are also not part of US imports.
Basically: your everyday groceries aren't getting swapped out for American versions.
More opportunities abroad
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reassured everyone that farm and dairy sectors will be protected.
Plus, India could see more exports of textiles to the US.
So it's a win for farmers at home and some fresh opportunities abroad.
India will lower tariffs on US imports
India will lower tariffs on things like US nuts and wine; in return, the US will set an 18% tariff on Indian textiles and other goods soon.
No target signing date has been announced; the timeline for the final deal is not specified.