US trade deal: Piyush Goyal says farmers safe

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the new India-US trade deal protects Indian farmers by keeping dairy, fruits, veggies, spices, and grains off the table for US imports. He posted on X, "Farmers Safe, Country Developed... This will safeguard the interests of domestic farmers."

No American cheese for you The agreement ring-fences sensitive farm sectors—so things like milk, cheese, potatoes, peas, ragi (millet), maize, pepper and turmeric are all staying local.

Staples like wheat and rice are also not part of US imports.

Basically: your everyday groceries aren't getting swapped out for American versions.

More opportunities abroad Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reassured everyone that farm and dairy sectors will be protected.

Plus, India could see more exports of textiles to the US.

So it's a win for farmers at home and some fresh opportunities abroad.