US Treasury yields slip as inflation exceeds Fed 2% goal
Business
US Treasury yields slipped on Friday, with the 10-year yield dropping to 4.941%, as everyone waits to see what upcoming economic reports reveal.
This move follows news that inflation is still running hotter than the Federal Reserve's 2% goal, which has kept markets on edge.
Fed holds rates at 3.75%-4%
The Fed decided not to change interest rates for now, keeping them at 3.75% to 4%.
Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said they're staying flexible about future moves, which has people guessing about what's next.
Investors are especially focused on next week's employment numbers.