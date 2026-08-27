Varaha wins ET Startup Awards 2026 Social Enterprise award
Varaha, a startup launched in 2022 by Madhur Jain, Ankita Garg, and Vishal Kuchanur, just grabbed the Social Enterprise award at the ET Startup Awards 2026.
They're making waves by helping small farmers fight climate change: think regenerative farming, tree planting, and using biochar to boost soil health while cutting down on chemical use.
Varaha connects farmers to carbon markets
What's cool is Varaha connects farmers to global carbon markets, so they earn extra income for eco-friendly practices.
With AI and satellites tracking progress across over 2 million acres in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Cote d'Ivoire, they've helped more than 200,000 smallholder farmers lock away more than 2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and conserved more than 2.4 million liters of water.
Big names like Google and Nestle have partnered with them too, distributed over $4 million to farmers, and generated over 2,600 ancillary jobs.