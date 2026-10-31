Verra Mobility removes Flock partnership mentions amid NYC scrutiny

Verra Mobility, the company running New York City's $1 billion traffic camera program, has quietly removed mentions of its partnership with Flock, a surveillance technology firm facing heavy criticism over privacy concerns.

The two companies were listed as partners until recently and even teamed up for contract bids as recently as 2025.

Now, Verra claims there was never any integration, which has lawmakers and locals asking for answers.

State Assemblywoman Nily Rozic is pushing for more transparency, saying it is time to clear things up.