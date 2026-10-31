Verra Mobility removes Flock partnership mentions amid NYC scrutiny
Verra Mobility, the company running New York City's $1 billion traffic camera program, has quietly removed mentions of its partnership with Flock, a surveillance technology firm facing heavy criticism over privacy concerns.
The two companies were listed as partners until recently and even teamed up for contract bids as recently as 2025.
Now, Verra claims there was never any integration, which has lawmakers and locals asking for answers.
State Assemblywoman Nily Rozic is pushing for more transparency, saying it is time to clear things up.
Syracuse and Ithaca ditch Flock
It is not just New York City: places like Syracuse and Ithaca are also ditching Flock over privacy concerns.
Other firms, like Sensys Gatso, also appear to have been scrubbed from Flock's site too.
All this is fueling a bigger debate about how much surveillance technology should be used by police, and what it means for everyone's rights.