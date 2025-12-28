Next Article
Vijay Sales announces 'Apple Days Sale;' check offers here
Business
Vijay Sales is running its Apple Days Sale from December 28 to January 4, both in stores and online.
You'll find big discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches—plus perks like exchange bonuses and loyalty points to sweeten the deal.
Best deals and extra savings
Snag an iPhone 17 and get ₹3,000 in MyVS loyalty points, or pick up older models like the iPhone 16 or 15 at a discount.
The MacBook Air M2 is ₹5,000 off on select versions.
There are also bank offers—like up to ₹12,500 off with American Express on EMI purchases above ₹50k—and you can score up to ₹10,000 as an exchange bonus.
Even accessories like chargers and cables are marked down during the sale.