Volkswagen contests $1.2 billion Indian tax demand over 10% tariff
Volkswagen (VW) is pushing back against a huge $1.2 billion tax demand from Indian authorities, claiming it's being singled out for importing car parts at a 10% tariff and assembling them in India, a move VW says is common among other big brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Kia.
The case could lead to heightened scrutiny of other carmakers in India as debates over import tariffs continue.
Volkswagen submits data to Mumbai court
VW has taken its argument to the Mumbai court, sharing shipment data to show that rivals use similar practices.
The outcome might lead to tighter scrutiny of other carmakers operating in India.
With VW already facing global challenges and holding only a small share of the Indian market, this tax dispute could have a big impact on its future here and possibly heightened scrutiny of other carmakers.