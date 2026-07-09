Volkswagen faces union protests over potential 100,000 job cuts globally

Market struggles

VW's competitors are also struggling

The entire German auto industry, including VW's competitors BMW and Mercedes-Benz, has been struggling in recent years. A VW spokesperson said the group needs to "improve its competitiveness" and apply "even more rigorous cost and investment discipline." Blume has warned that the company needs to change or it will die. He cited regional market conditions, trade policy changes, regulatory requirements in different regions of the world as well as high-cost positions in Europe as reasons for this shift.