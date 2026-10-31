Waaree Energies denies polluting stream in South Gujarat, seeks retraction
Business
Waaree Energies is in the spotlight after reports accused its South Gujarat plant of polluting a local stream.
The company says these claims aren't true, insisting that only non-hazardous Reverse Osmosis reject wastewater from clean drinking water and canteen food preparation leaves its site, and that everything meets environmental rules.
They've even asked Mint to retract its story.
Waaree Energies cites clearances and outreach
Waaree points out it's fully compliant with all environmental regulations, works closely with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board during checks, and has all the right clearances.
No complaints have come from people living nearby so far, and Waaree has started talking directly with locals to clear up any worries.