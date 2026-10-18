Wall Street eyes Meta, Tesla, chipmakers' earnings for AI clues
Wall Street is heading into a big week, with everyone watching earnings reports from Meta, Tesla, and top chipmakers.
After a recent slide in AI stocks, people are wondering if the tech-fueled market rally can keep going or if high prices are finally catching up.
These results will help reveal whether all those big bets on AI are actually paying off.
Semiconductor earnings could shape market direction
Earnings from key semiconductor companies like Lam Research and Texas Instruments could provide clues about how strong demand really is for AI tech.
Meanwhile, as tech stocks lose steam, investors have started looking at safer sectors like healthcare and consumer staples.
With rising borrowing costs and uncertainty about interest rates adding to the mix, these earnings reports could shape where the market heads next, so anyone interested in finance or tech will want to keep an eye out.