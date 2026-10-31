Wall Street falls as Intel plunges 30% after gloomy outlook

The selloff wasn't just about tech. The S&P 500 fell by 2.1% and the Dow slid by 1.1%.

Bitcoin also dipped to around $77,000 after Binance disclosed a record-breaking hack, while oil prices jumped on global tensions.

Some experts, like Matt Maley from Miller Tabak, say if this keeps up, more investors might start pulling their money out of stocks and moving it to cash instead.