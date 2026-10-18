Walmart and large retailers roll out AI pricing amid concern
Big retailers like Walmart are rolling out AI-driven pricing and digital price tags, using algorithms to adjust prices based on how they think people will shop.
This move has sparked a lot of chatter online, with many worried that these systems could mean different people pay different prices for the exact same item.
FTC weighs rules, Walmart defends pricing
A lot of folks are also nervous about how their data is being used. There is concern that personal information might be fed into these algorithms without clear disclosure.
Because of this, shoppers and lawmakers alike are calling for more transparency from retailers.
The FTC is even looking at rules to make companies explain when they use your data to set prices.
Walmart, meanwhile, says its tech is just meant to keep prices accurate and up to date, not single anyone out.