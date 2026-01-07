Warner Bros Discovery rejects Paramount's $108.4B takeover bid

What's in the Netflix deal?

Netflix is set to take over Warner Bros's movie and TV studios, HBO (and HBO Max), plus DC Studios for $27.75 per share—mostly cash, some stock—valuing the deal at $82.7 billion.

The plan also preserves the previously announced spin-off of Discovery Global, which is expected to be completed in 2026 and is not subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).