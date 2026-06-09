Waymo buys Apple-linked 5,500-acre Arizona self-driving test site for $220 million

Waymo site to enable rider-only tests

Waymo plans to use this space to ramp up testing for its robotaxis: think rider-only trips and advanced training workflows.

It fits right into its push to expand across US cities with vehicles outfitted at its Arizona factory.

Fun fact: Fiat Chrysler used the site previously, then Apple took over in 2021 (for Project Titan), but since that project ended in 2024, Waymo's been growing fast, now operating robotaxis in places like Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.