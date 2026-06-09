Waymo buys Apple-linked 5,500-acre Arizona self-driving test site for $220 million
Waymo just bought a massive 5,500-acre self-driving car testing site in Wittman, Arizona, from Route 14 Investment Partners LLC, a Delaware shell company associated with Apple, for $220 million.
The sale was recorded June 5, and the facility comes with a city course, a four-mile oval track, and freeway course purpose-built for autonomous vehicle testing, all perfect for autonomous driving experiments.
Apple owned it through a shell company but is now handing it over as it steps back from its car project.
Waymo site to enable rider-only tests
Waymo plans to use this space to ramp up testing for its robotaxis: think rider-only trips and advanced training workflows.
It fits right into its push to expand across US cities with vehicles outfitted at its Arizona factory.
Fun fact: Fiat Chrysler used the site previously, then Apple took over in 2021 (for Project Titan), but since that project ended in 2024, Waymo's been growing fast, now operating robotaxis in places like Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.