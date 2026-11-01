Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting targets ₹20,000cr by FY30

Wipro's focusing on emerging markets and boosting its digital brands.

Recent buys like S Brands in the Philippines, Eva, and Good Home have helped strengthen their hair care, younger-consumer personal care, and household products lineups.

To handle rising costs (thanks to pricier crude and palm oil), they're diversifying their supply chain, making selective price hikes, and investing big in places like Amalner, Tumakuru, and South Africa.

They're also eyeing new acquisitions in developing markets like Vietnam and South Africa to keep the momentum going.