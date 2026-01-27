Swiggy now lets you order food, groceries via ChatGPT

Swiggy has unveiled a game-changing feature that will revolutionize the way Indians order food and groceries. The company now allows users to place orders for food, shop for groceries on Instamart, and book tables at restaurants via AI tools like ChatGPT , Claude, and Google Gemini. This new system is powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which enables secure real-time connections between AI tools and Swiggy's services.

Protocol MCP: A bridge between AI and Swiggy's services The MCP is a framework that allows AI systems to connect securely with real-time services and data. In Swiggy's case, it lets the AI agents interact directly with its food delivery, quick commerce, and dining-out platforms. This means you can simply type commands like, "Order ingredients for Thai green curry," or "Find a highly rated biryani and order it," without having to navigate through multiple app screens.

Global 1st Instamart leads the world in adopting MCP Swiggy's grocery delivery service, Instamart, is now the world's first quick-commerce platform to adopt MCP. Users can browse and buy more than 40,000 products using natural language prompts. The feature also extends to dining out where the users can ask an AI assistant to find a restaurant, check available time slots, apply offers, and book a table on Dineout within a single conversation.

