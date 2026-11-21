US: YouTube to settle social media addiction claims for $3B
What's the story
YouTube is preparing to pay $3 billion in a settlement with thousands of US school districts over claims that its platform's design contributes to social media addiction among children, as per Bloomberg. The deal, which has been agreed upon "in principle," will also include new measures aimed at protecting teenagers. The settlement would help Google avoid a series of lawsuits filed by these school districts against YouTube, Meta, Snap, and TikTok.
Approval process
Settlement pending approval from school districts and judge
The proposed settlement is subject to approval from a majority of the school districts involved. If approved, it would be finalized in a few months.
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, who is presiding over the litigation, would have to approve any such settlement.
The districts have also sued Meta Platforms, Snap, and TikTok for similar reasons.
Demand
School districts seek funding for mental health support
The school districts involved in the lawsuit are seeking financial compensation to improve mental health support and impose restrictions on phone use within school premises.
They argue that features like infinite scrolling and recommendation algorithms not only affect YouTube users but also those on other platforms such as TikTok, Snap, and Meta Platforms.
Education impact
YouTube's unique position in schools
Unlike other platforms, YouTube is widely used by schools for educational purposes.
A survey by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute found that over 30% of high school students use YouTube for entertainment instead of teacher-directed activities during school hours.
This further highlights the need for platform changes and funding to support mental health in schools.