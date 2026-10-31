Yulu posts ₹281cr revenue, rentals grow over 30%, losses ₹97cr
Business
Yulu, the electric mobility startup you've probably seen zipping around cities, pulled in ₹281 crore in revenue this year, up 18.6% from last year.
Losses are still there at ₹97 crore, but that's actually a 23% improvement over FY25.
Most of this boost came from its electric vehicle rentals, which grew by more than 30%.
Yulu raises $93 million, eyes 20-city expansion
Yulu managed to cut costs per rupee earned and improved its EBITDA margin to -5.89%, showing it's getting more efficient with money.
Plus, after raising $93 million in August, it's gearing up to expand to about 20 cities and wants a massive fleet of 200,000 vehicles by 2028, so expect to see a lot more Yulus on the road soon.