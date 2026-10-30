Zensar posts 2% revenue rise with 36% AI-influenced order book
Zensar Technologies posted a 2% year-on-year increase in revenue in constant currency terms in the September quarter, with an even stronger 4.1% rise from last quarter.
What's catching attention is that AI-influenced deals accounted for 36% of the company's order book in the quarter, showing Zensar is leaning hard into smarter tech.
Zensar banking grows 17.1% this quarter
Banking and financial services led the charge with 17.1% growth in constant currency terms, helping offset dips in healthcare and tech sectors. The US and African markets also saw small gains.
Zensar added 978 net additions this quarter, with CEO and managing director Manish Tandon highlighting how shifting to innovative solutions (and engineers skilled in AI) is key to staying ahead.
A $30 million deal pipeline is also waiting to be signed off.