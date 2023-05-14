Career

CISCE announces 2023 ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 14, 2023, 03:12 pm 2 min read

CISCE has announced Class 10 and 12 results for 2023 on Sunday

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. Students can check their marks on the official websites—cisce.org and ciseresults.org—or via SMS or DigiLocker, too. This year, the Class 10 exams were held between February 28 and March 29, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31.

Different methods to check results

Besides the official CISCE websites, students can get their results through SMS, too. To receive the result via SMS, candidates must type "ISC" or "ICSE" followed by a space and their seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883. Meanwhile, digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and passing certificate will reportedly be available on DigiLocker 24 hours after the results are published.

How to check results via DigiLocker?

First, visit the official website (www.digilocker.gov.in). Next, log in using the username and password, access the "Profile" page, and sync the Aadhaar number (not required if the account was created using the Aadhaar number). Then, select "Pull Partner Documents" on the left, click the CISCE option, choose the mark sheet option, enter the required details on the next page, and click on "Get Document."

How can schools check results?

Schools can access the results by logging into the CISCE's CAREERS portal using the principal's ID and password. Meanwhile, students can also apply for the re-checking of their answer sheets through the CISCE website. Reportedly, Rs. 1,000/paper will be charged for the same. The council will save the sheets for 60 days following the declaration of results, after which they will be destroyed.

Know about the grading system

To pass CISCE exams, a minimum of 33% is required for Class 10 students, while Class 12 students need a score of at least 35% Reportedly, students who score over 90% are categorized as "excellent," 80-90% as "very good," and below 60% as "average." Candidates who did not get the requisite marks have another chance to pass the same by taking the compartment exam.