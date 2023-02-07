Career

2023 JEE Main Session-1 results: 20 candidates score 100 percentile

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 07, 2023, 01:22 pm 1 min read

NTA held 2023 JEE Main Session 1 in January for which over 9 lakh candidates appeared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited results of the 2023 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 for Paper 1 (engineering). A total of 20 candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance test under the JEE Main Session 1, held last month, have reportedly secured the 100 percentile. Candidates can check their results on the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in). Here's more.

Take a look at the NTA's announcement

NTA declares JEE (Main) Session-1 scores for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 20 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/lWfWnsQfaF — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023