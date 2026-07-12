This country sends most students to study in India
What's the story
Nepal has emerged as the leading contributor of foreign students to India, with Karnataka being the most preferred destination. This is according to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 2023-24 revealed that India's higher education institutions attracted students from 173 countries in this academic year.
Enrollment statistics
Karnataka most preferred state for foreign students
The AISHE survey revealed that a total of 58,134 foreign students were enrolled in the 2023-24 academic year in universities and colleges across India. Of these, 7,914 students have chosen Karnataka as their preferred destination. Punjab closely follows with 7,902 international students. Maharashtra (6,190), Uttar Pradesh (5,953), and Tamil Nadu (5,694) complete the top five list of states hosting foreign students.
Country-wise contribution
Top countries contributing to foreign student population in India
The AISHE survey also highlighted the countries contributing to India's foreign student population. Nepal topped the list with a share of 24.1%, followed by UAE (7%), US (5.9%), Bangladesh (5.9%), Nigeria (5.5%), and Zimbabwe (4%). Together, the top 10 countries account for 63.8% of all foreign students in India for the academic year 2023-24.
Course preference
Undergraduate courses most popular among foreign students
The AISHE survey also revealed that the majority of foreign students were enrolled in undergraduate courses, accounting for a whopping 73.6% of total enrollments. Postgraduate programs come second with an enrollment share of 16.8%. The survey also noted a steady increase in foreign student enrollments from 48,898 in 2019-20 to the 2023-24 figure of 58,134, marking an impressive growth rate over five years.