This country sends most students to study in India

Course preference

Undergraduate courses most popular among foreign students

The AISHE survey also revealed that the majority of foreign students were enrolled in undergraduate courses, accounting for a whopping 73.6% of total enrollments. Postgraduate programs come second with an enrollment share of 16.8%. The survey also noted a steady increase in foreign student enrollments from 48,898 in 2019-20 to the 2023-24 figure of 58,134, marking an impressive growth rate over five years.