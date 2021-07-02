Two Delhi-NCR hospitals start administering Sputnik V; over 3K vaccinated

Fortis Healthcare started providing Sputnik V jabs last week at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and Fortis Hospital, Mohali

Private hospital chains Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals have started administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Thursday. Indraprastha Apollo started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner from Wednesday. Around 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far, a hospital spokesperson said. "On-the-spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V is currently restricted," he added.

Fortis hospitals

Fortis has vaccinated 2,193 people using Sputnik V

According to a Fortis Healthcare official, the hospital chain started providing Sputnik V jabs last week at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and Fortis Hospital, Mohali. "In order to accelerate the vaccination drive, we are introducing the vaccine at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur from Friday. We have received a good response and a total of 2,193 people have been vaccinated till now," he said.

COVID-19 vaccine

Fortis reported a delay in fresh batch of Sputnik V

The official said Fortis Healthcare has received fresh supplies of Sputnik V. A hospital source said there had been some delay in vaccine supply and it could be linked to the increase in cases in Russia. Fortis Healthcare had earlier announced that it will start administering the two-dose Russian vaccine at its Gurugram and Mohali facilities from June 19.

Sputnik V

Two doses of Sputnik V are administered 21 days apart

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi said the hospital will receive Sputnik V doses from Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in three to four days. Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. The two doses, given 21 days apart, are different and not interchangeable. The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs. 1,145 per dose.

Further details

Sputnik V reportedly has an efficacy rate of 92 percent

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the vaccine and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing it globally. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in India, has been importing the shots from Russia. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent.