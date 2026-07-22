'3 Idiots' re-release rumors quashed by the makers
What's the story
The makers of the iconic Bollywood film 3 Idiots have dismissed rumors about a theatrical re-release on Teacher's Day. The news was fueled by ongoing student protests and Aamir Khan's denial of the film being based on real-life educationist Sonam Wangchuk. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the production house behind 3 Idiots, issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon refuting the news.
Official statement
'With reference to recent media reports claiming...'
The production house said, "With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect."
"We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' verified channels."
Film's legacy
More about '3 Idiots'
3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was a critical and commercial success when it was released in 2009.
The film starred Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh.
It highlighted the flaws in the Indian education system and has since become a cult classic.