Are 'Munna Bhai,' '3 Idiots' finally getting sequels?

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani , known for blockbusters like Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots, has revealed that he is working on multiple scripts. Speaking to Variety India, he said he is currently developing ideas for sequels to both these films. "I have a couple of ideas at the moment. I'm actually working on both the films," said Hirani.

Plot challenges Hirani facing creative roadblock in 'Munna Bhai 3' climax Hirani admitted to facing a creative roadblock while working on the climax of Munna Bhai 3. He said, "For 'Munna Bhai,' I had an idea, which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven't found the right end for it." Despite this hurdle, he remains committed to bringing both sequels to life.

New ideas Hirani on '3 Idiots's sequel The idea for a sequel to 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, reportedly came to Hirani out of the blue. He said, "For '3 Idiots' (sequel), it was just very recently that suddenly, out of nowhere, this one idea sparked up." "And I have no idea how it's gone out in the universe. Because it's still not there but we said we'll work on it."

