Are 'Munna Bhai,' '3 Idiots' finally getting sequels?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for blockbusters like Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots, has revealed that he is working on multiple scripts. Speaking to Variety India, he said he is currently developing ideas for sequels to both these films. "I have a couple of ideas at the moment. I'm actually working on both the films," said Hirani.
Plot challenges
Hirani facing creative roadblock in 'Munna Bhai 3' climax
Hirani admitted to facing a creative roadblock while working on the climax of Munna Bhai 3. He said, "For 'Munna Bhai,' I had an idea, which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven't found the right end for it." Despite this hurdle, he remains committed to bringing both sequels to life.
New ideas
Hirani on '3 Idiots's sequel
The idea for a sequel to 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, reportedly came to Hirani out of the blue. He said, "For '3 Idiots' (sequel), it was just very recently that suddenly, out of nowhere, this one idea sparked up." "And I have no idea how it's gone out in the universe. Because it's still not there but we said we'll work on it."
Future plans
Which script will Hirani pursue first?
Despite the uncertainty, Hirani is confident about his future projects. He revealed that he has three or four scripts in development and will soon decide which one to pursue first. "I'll have to pretty quickly take a call on which way to walk now," he said. His last directorial was Dunki (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, which did not manage to spin the same magic as his other films at the box office.