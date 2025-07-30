Will Ferrell's funniest films ranked

Will Ferrell is a staple in the world of comedy, known for his illustrious style and unforgettable performances. His films are usually a mix of craziness and humor that has left audiences spellbound across the globe. Here are five such memorable comedies starring Ferrell, and what makes them special. From his iconic roles to memorable scenes, here's how Ferrell stays a favorite in comedy.

Newsroom antics 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' Released in 2004, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is one of Ferrell's most iconic films. Set in the 1970s, it follows the story of Ron Burgundy, a top-rated news anchor in San Diego. The film humorously explores dynamics within a male-dominated newsroom when an ambitious female reporter joins the team. With its satirical take on media culture and memorable catchphrases, this film cemented Ferrell's status as a leading comedic actor.

Holiday cheer 'Elf' In Elf, Ferrell portrays Buddy, a human raised by elves in the North Pole. He heads to New York City to seek his biological father. This family-friendly comedy turned into an instant holiday classic. Its heartwarming plot and hilarious depiction of Buddy's escapades in the big city shine. The film highlights Ferrell's knack for bringing innocence and charm to his characters. It offers laughs for all ages.

Racing laughter 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006 release, is a Ferrell starrer where he plays NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby who has to reclaim his title after a French rival challenges him. Famous for its over-the-top humor and fast-paced action sequences, this movie showcases Ferrell's talent for physical comedy and improvisation. It also provides commentary on American culture through the exaggeration of the racing life.

Sibling rivalry 'Step Brothers' In 2008's Step Brothers, Ferrell pairs up with John C. Reilly as two middle-aged men forced to stay together when their parents marry each other. Their child-like antics land them in hilarious situations as the two adjust to their new family. They refuse to grow up emotionally or mentally, even though they're adults. This movie highlights both actors's chemistry onscreen, along with plenty of LOL-worthy moments!