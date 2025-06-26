5 musicals that prove Hugh Jackman owns the stage

Hugh Jackman is one of the most talented actors in musicals. Known for his powerful voice and strong screen presence, he has wowed audiences with his singing and acting in several memorable roles. Whether on stage or in film, Jackman brings energy, charm, and emotion to every performance. Over the years, he has become a fan favorite in the genre. Here are five musicals that truly show Jackman's magic in action.

Circus Extravaganza 'The Greatest Showman' The Greatest Showman is a musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum. And Jackman plays Barnum, bringing all the energy and charisma in the world to the role. The film features original songs that became a worldwide phenomenon, and Jackman's performance is at the heart of it. His portrayal of Barnum's ambition, showmanship makes it a memorable addition to his career.

Revolutionary drama 'Les Misérables' In Les Misérables, Jackman stars as Jean Valjean, an ex-convict searching for redemption in revolutionary France. The musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel demanded emotional intensity and vocal strength from its cast. And, Jackman's performance was critically lauded for its intensity and dedication. In fact, he received a slew of accolades for it.

Classic revival 'Oklahoma!' Jackman's role as Curly McLain in Oklahoma! was one of his first big breaks on stage. This classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical got a new lease of life with Jackman's electric performance as Curly. His performance not only introduced this timeless tale to fresh audiences but also stayed true to its tradition.

Biographical journey 'The Boy From Oz' In The Boy from Oz, Jackman plays the role of Australian entertainer Peter Allen, famous for his flamboyant style. The biographical musical depicts Allen's journey through song and dance numbers that highlight joyous moments but also personal struggles. Jackman's charismatic performance was highly praised by critics, earning him prestigious awards.