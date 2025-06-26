Rakhi Sawant supports Diljit-Hania amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant recently came out in support of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh after the controversy surrounding his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 took social media by storm. The film has been facing backlash over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, especially in light of heightened political tensions between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, Sawant shared a clip from the film on Instagram and congratulated Aamir on her first Bollywood film.

Supportive stance 'Everyone should watch this movie': Sawant In another post, Sawant shared a clip from the movie and urged everyone to watch the movie. She wrote, "Everyone should watch this movie. Sardaar 3 Hania AameeR she's doing debut (sic). Everyone should appreciate her." "She is my favorite. All the best. Congratulations Haniya. Allah bless you." The film will hit the market internationally on Friday but won't be screened in Indian theaters due to the ongoing controversy and heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

Backlash details Why 'Sardaar Ji 3' is controversial The casting of Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 has sparked debate due to the current political climate and the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Organizations such as the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have called for a ban on Dosanjh and his future projects in India.