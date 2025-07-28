5 times Dame Judi Dench stole the show

Dame Judi Dench is a celebrated actor who has ruled the stage and screen with her incredible talent for decades. Known for her versatility and commanding presence, she has played a variety of characters, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans across the globe. Here are five iconic roles that bring out her incredible acting prowess and contribution to the world of cinema.

Regal performance 'Shakespeare in Love' as Queen Elizabeth I In Shakespeare in Love, Judi Dench played the role of Queen Elizabeth I. Although her role was short-lived, it was a mighty one and fetched her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Although she barely had any screen time, she portrayed the essence of the monarch with such authority and wit that she stayed with the viewers forever.

Heartfelt journey 'Philomena' as Philomena Lee In Philomena, Dench plays Philomena Lee, on a journey to find her son, who was taken from her decades ago. Her performance mixes deep emotion with resilience, winning her critical acclaim and award nominations. The role depicts Dench's ability to portray complex emotions with authenticity. It makes her performance equally touching and genuine. It also highlights her talent for bringing nuanced characters alive on screen.

Commanding presence 'Skyfall' as M As M in Skyfall, part of the James Bond series, Dench brought gravitas to the role of MI6's head. The 007 series is incomplete without her portrayal, which was marked by intelligence and strength. This role solidified her status as an integral part of the franchise.

Complex characterization 'Notes on a Scandal' as Barbara Covett In Notes on a Scandal, Dench played Barbara Covett, a lonely schoolteacher with a complex motivation. Her performance was as intense as it was layered; Dench was able to make Barbara's manipulative nature shine through while still garnering sympathy from audiences. This role showed Dench's skill in playing multifaceted characters.