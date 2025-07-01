From 'Glory' to 'Malcolm': Denzel's iconic career in 5 roles

Denzel Washington remains one of the most acclaimed actors today. Over the years, the powerful performer has done some phenomenal work in an array of films. Whether it is a cop or a villainous character, Washington has done it all, and how! Here are five iconic roles that prove why Washington is one of the best actors of our time.

Intense role 'Courage Under Fire': A powerful war drama with emotional depth Edward Zwick's Courage Under Fire (1996) is a gripping, underrated war drama that explores heroism, guilt, and truth. Washington shines as Col. Serling, haunted by a Gulf War friendly fire incident while investigating Captain Karen Warden's (Meg Ryan) posthumous Medal of Honor case. Washington delivers one of his most moving performances, especially in a scene confronting the family of the soldier he accidentally killed—a moment that defines the film's emotional weight.

Historical portrayal 'Malcolm X' as Malcolm X Washington's performance in Malcolm X is arguably one of his most transformative roles. He took on the civil rights leader with incredible precision, embracing both his charisma and inner demons. The film demanded immense research and commitment from Washington, which translated into a performance that was both respectful and insightful, garnering him critical acclaim.

Inspirational character 'The Hurricane' as Rubin Carter In The Hurricane, Washington took on the role of Rubin Carter, a boxer wrongfully imprisoned for murder. Washington's performance captured Carter's resilience and fight for justice against overwhelming odds. Through this role, Washington conveyed deep emotional strength while shedding light on issues of racial injustice within the legal system.

Complex dynamics 'Fences' as Troy Maxson In Fences, adapted from August Wilson's play, Washington played Troy Maxson-a former baseball player turned garbage collector who is challenged by his failures. The role required him to delve into complicated family dynamics, filled with tension, yet love at its core. His nuanced performance got him another Academy Award nomination.