Jennifer Aniston , a name that epitomizes charm and talent, has been ruling our screens with some unforgettable performances. Her career, spanning decades, speaks volumes about her versatility as an actor. Be it sitcoms or movies, Aniston has played several characters that have stayed with us forever. Here, we look at five iconic roles that show her acting prowess and made her an evergreen star.

Sitcom star 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' - Rachel Green Aniston's depiction of Rachel Green in the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S is arguably one of the most memorable roles of her career. From a pampered teenager to an independent woman, the character's evolution struck a chord with fans worldwide. Her impeccable comic timing and camaraderie with her co-stars made Rachel Green an endearing character during the show's ten seasons. The role won Aniston multiple awards and established her as a television superstar.

Heartfelt performance 'Marley & Me' - Jenny Grogan In Marley & Me, Aniston played Jenny Grogan, giving audiences a heartwarming performance opposite Owen Wilson. The movie chronicles the highs and lows of family life through the prism of having a pet. Aniston's portrayal added weight to Jenny's character, bringing both joy and sorrow in equal measure. Her knack for portraying real emotion did wonders for the movie's box office collection.

Dramatic turn 'The Morning Show' - Alex Levy Aniston went all dramatic as Alex Levy in The Morning Show. The series was her return to the small screen after years of focusing on the silver screen. As Alex Levy, she tackles complex themes like power dynamics in media industries, while grappling with personal demons off-screen, too. This performance revealed another side of Aniston's acting prowess outside comedy or romance genres.

Comedic flair 'Horrible Bosses' - Dr. Julia Harris In Horrible Bosses, Aniston brought her comedic A-game as Dr. Julia Harris, a difficult dentist. HerShui Mian her performance injected a unique humor into the film's darker themes, making it a memorable comedy. This role played a major part extracted to the movie's critical and commercial success, proving Aniston's versatility and appeal still resonates with fans around the world.