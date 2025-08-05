Kristen Stewart's iconic performances you can't miss

Kristen Stewart has made a niche for herself in Hollywood with her versatility as an actor. Famous for her quirky sense of style and captivating performances, the actor has explored various roles that have tested her limits. From big-budget franchises to indie films, Stewart's career is defined by a few iconic roles that have garnered appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Here are five of them.

Vampire love 'Twilight' saga's Bella Swan Stewart shot to global fame when she played Bella Swan in the Twilight saga. Based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, the series became a cultural phenomenon. The actor's portrayal of the thoughtful and strong-willed Bella won hearts and played a major role in the franchise's triumph. Her chemistry with co-star Robert Pattinson was talked about a lot, making them one of cinema's unforgettable on-screen pairs.

Survival instincts 'Panic Room' as Sarah Altman In David Fincher's thriller Panic Room, Stewart played Sarah Altman, the resourceful daughter caught in a tense home invasion scenario with Jodie Foster. The role proved that she could hold her own against seasoned actors even at a young age. Her performance was praised for its intensity and maturity, setting the tone for her future dramatic roles.

Complex dynamics 'Clouds of Sils Maria' as Valentine Stewart earned critical acclaim for her performance as Valentine in Olivier Assayas's Clouds of Sils Maria. Alongside Juliette Binoche, she played an assistant who deftly navigated complicated personal and professional dynamics. Stewart's performance won her several accolades, including a Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress. This made history as she became the first American female actor to win this prestigious French award.

Supernatural mystery 'Personal Shopper' as Maureen Cartwright In yet another collaboration with Assayas, Stewart starred in Personal Shopper, where she played Maureen Cartwright—a personal shopper grappling with grief while experiencing supernatural elements. The movie gave Stewart the opportunity to explore the themes of loss and identity through an understated yet powerful performance that struck a chord with audiences.