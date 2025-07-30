Maggie Smith's 5 iconic roles that prove she's a legend 

Maggie Smith, the revered actor, has blessed the stage and screen with her extraordinary talent for decades. From being the most versatile actor to commanding the screen with her mere presence, Smith has played a wide range of characters, leaving an indelible mark on audiences across the globe. From the iconic roles to the ones that stole our hearts, here are five of Smith's best performances.

Inspirational teacher 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' In The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Smith gave a powerhouse performance as an unorthodox teacher at an all-girls school in Edinburgh. Her portrayal fetched her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The character's charisma and unorthodox teaching methods captivated both students and viewers alike, making it one of her most lauded roles.

Aristocratic matriarch 'Downton Abbey' Smith brought to life the character of Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the popular television series Downton Abbey. Her sharp wit and impeccable timing made Violet a fan favorite. The role showcased Smith's ability to blend humor with drama seamlessly, earning her multiple awards and nominations throughout the series' run.

Wise professor 'Harry Potter' series In the Harry Potter film series, Smith played Professor Minerva McGonagall with such grace and authority. As Deputy Headmistress at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, she became an instant favorite among fans. Her performance added a layer to the magical world created by J.K. Rowling. It made her an iconic figure in fantasy cinema.

Socially conscious character 'A Room With A View' In A Room with a View, Smith portrayed Charlotte Bartlett, a chaperone caught between societal expectations in Edwardian England. Her layered performance captured the intricacies women dealt with during that time, while adding nuances to E.M Forster's narrative adaptation on screen, which won critical acclaim from audiences around the world.