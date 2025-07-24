5 times Sandra Oh totally owned the screen

Sandra Oh has made her indelible mark in the world of entertainment with her versatile acting. She's known for adding depth and authenticity to a range of roles, captivating audiences all over the world. From television dramas to films, she's earned critical acclaim and fan admiration for her work. Here's a look at these five iconic roles, which showcase her remarkable career journey.

Medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' - Dr. Cristina Yang In Grey's Anatomy, Oh took on the role of Dr. Cristina Yang, a wildly ambitious and remarkably skilled cardiothoracic surgeon. Oh's portrayal of Cristina was defined by intelligence, wit, and determination, making the character one of the most unforgettable in the series. Over ten seasons, Oh infused life into Cristina's personal and professional challenges, winning several awards and nominations for her role.

Spy thriller 'Killing Eve' - Eve Polastri Oh also starred in Killing Eve, a British spy thriller series that took the international stage by storm. Playing an MI5 officer obsessed with capturing an elusive assassin, Oh delivered a nuanced performance, showing both vulnerability and strength. Her work on the show earned her several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award.

Comedy-drama film 'Sideways' - Stephanie In the 2004 film Sideways, Oh starred as Stephanie, a free-spirited woman who becomes romantically involved with one of the main characters during a trip through California's vineyards. Her performance added layers to the film's narrative with humor and emotional complexity. The movie received widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

Family comedy film 'The Princess Diaries' - Vice Principal Gupta Oh played Vice Principal Gupta in The Princess Diaries, where she infused the supporting role with comedic flair in the much-loved family comedy about an ordinary teenager who finds out she is royalty. While not the focus of the plot, her character contributed memorable moments that made the film all the more charming.