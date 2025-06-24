Viola Davis's 5 roles that left us speechless

Viola Davis is a powerhouse performer. Known for her versatility, she has played some of the most memorable characters on the big screen. Her performances have always left audiences and critics stunned. Davis's ability to infuse depth and authenticity into her characters has won her a slew of accolades, including an Academy Award . Here, we look at five iconic roles of hers.

Fences 'Fences' - A powerful performance In Fences, Davis plays Rose Maxson, a role which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film, adapted from August Wilson's play, showcases Davis's ability to convey deep emotion and strength. She effortlessly maneuvers through complicated family dynamics. Her portrayal of Rose is raw and compelling. It encapsulates the struggles of a woman trying to hold her family together amid personal turmoil.

The Help 'The Help' - A memorable character In The Help, Davis plays Aibileen Clark, a maid in 1960s Mississippi. Her performance got her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Through Aibileen, Davis shines a light on race and inequality with grace and dignity. Her nuanced performance reminds us of the resilience and courage it took to challenge societal norms at the time.

Television triumph 'How to Get Away With Murder' - Television triumph With her career-defining role of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, Davis made history. She became the first African American woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role. Playing Annalise Keating, she is a brilliant yet troubled lawyer battling her demons while defending clients in nail-biting cases.

Doubt 'Doubt' - An intense role In Doubt, Davis gives a brief yet unforgettable performance as Mrs. Miller, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Though she features on-screen for a limited time, she makes a deep impression with intense emotional expression as she faces moral dilemmas regarding her son's future at school under the cloud of suspicion from church authorities.