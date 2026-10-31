'Aadarsha Kutumbam - House No. 47' opens with ₹16.65cr worldwide

Aadarsha Kutumbam - House No. 47, the new Telugu family drama starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, kicked off with a strong box office debut on October 30.

The film pulled in ₹16.65 crore worldwide on day one: ₹11.15 crore from India and a solid ₹5.50 crore from international fans, making up about one-third of its earnings.