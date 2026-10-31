'Aadarsha Kutumbam - House No. 47' opens with ₹16.65cr worldwide
Entertainment
Aadarsha Kutumbam - House No. 47, the new Telugu family drama starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, kicked off with a strong box office debut on October 30.
The film pulled in ₹16.65 crore worldwide on day one: ₹11.15 crore from India and a solid ₹5.50 crore from international fans, making up about one-third of its earnings.
Srinivas directs, AP Telangana ₹9.25cr
The movie really clicked in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which together brought in ₹9.25 crore.
Karnataka added another ₹1.40 crore, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw smaller numbers: Kerala pitched in just ₹2 lakh.
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Nara Rohith and Nivetha Pethuraj alongside the leads.