'Praying that he...': Aamir provides health update on Salim Khan
What's the story
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after a minor brain hemorrhage on February 17. Bollywood actors, including Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan, visited him at the hospital. Now, Aamir has given an update on the health of Salman Khan's father. He revealed that he couldn't meet Khan personally but sat with his family instead.
Health update
'He is in the ICU': Aamir
Speaking to the media at an event, Aamir said, "I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon because he is in the ICU." "I couldn't meet him personally, but sat with the family." He added, "Alvira (Khan Agnihotri) tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored."
Medical update
Khan had suffered a minor hemorrhage
Earlier, Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing the veteran writer's treatment, revealed that Khan had suffered a minor hemorrhage. He added that a small procedure was performed successfully, saying Khan was "fine and stable." Meanwhile, Khan started out with minor acting roles before finding his major breakthrough after transitioning to screenwriting. He finally found his feet when he collaborated with Javed Akhtar, writing superhits like Sholay, Don, and Deewaar.