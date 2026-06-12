Ashoke Pandit confirms Aamir tried to resolve 'Don 3' dispute

Complaint

Why FWICE is taking matter seriously

Pandit explained, "That also didn't work. Today it's Ranveer Singh. Tomorrow it could be someone else. This is what Excel is going through. If it was someone else, they would have gone to hell. They would have sold their house." "You may have ten valid reasons for not doing a film. But if money has been spent because you committed to the project, then those losses should be reimbursed."