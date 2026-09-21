Aamir Khan to begin shooting 'Lalkaara' in October

The makers are reportedly working with an accelerated production plan to complete Lalkaara well ahead of its proposed December 2027 release.

A source told Mid-Day, "Aamir has a clear calendar in his head. The plan is to dive into Lalkaara from October, get the bulk of the shooting done by March, and have the film ready for December 2027 release."

This timeline will mark the 75th anniversary of the historic Test series.