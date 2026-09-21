Aamir Khan to begin shooting 'Lalkaara' in October
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly gearing up for a hectic schedule as he prepares to shoot his upcoming film, Lalkaara. The movie, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, will focus on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath and his leadership of the Indian men's cricket team in the historic 1952 Test series against Pakistan. The shooting is expected to begin in October and wrap up by March 2027.
Release plans
Accelerated shooting plan in place
The makers are reportedly working with an accelerated production plan to complete Lalkaara well ahead of its proposed December 2027 release.
A source told Mid-Day, "Aamir has a clear calendar in his head. The plan is to dive into Lalkaara from October, get the bulk of the shooting done by March, and have the film ready for December 2027 release."
This timeline will mark the 75th anniversary of the historic Test series.
Upcoming project
Khan to move on to '3 Idiots' sequel after 'Lalkaara'
After the completion of Lalkaara, Khan is expected to move on to the much-awaited sequel of Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film 3 Idiots.
The script for the follow-up is currently being written, with reports suggesting that it could be ready by early next year.
The actor will reportedly read and finalize the script before moving on to production.
If everything goes according to plan, filming for this project may begin in April 2027.
Cast reunion
Will Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi return?
The sequel to 3 Idiots is expected to bring back Khan's co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.
The original film followed Rancho, Farhan, and Raju as they navigated college life, with Kapoor Khan playing Rancho's love interest Pia.
The report added, "Aamir wants to read the 3 Idiots sequel's draft by February, and if everything falls in place, take it on floors around April with co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi."