Aamir Khan, Siddharth reunite with 'Rang De Basanti' team
The stars of Rang De Basanti got back together in Mumbai this week to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary.
Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra all showed up for the special screening.
The cast wore matching outfits
Aamir Khan attended—he arrived in a custom hoodie bearing the name "Rang De Basanti" and the lead cast followed the same dress code, giving off some serious squad goals.
More about the film that changed India
Rang De Basanti follows a British filmmaker (Alice Patten) who casts a group of Delhi University graduates in a film about freedom fighters under British rule.
The movie stood out for its powerful acting, music and its honest take on corruption—and it even inspired real-life change by helping push forward justice in the Jessica Lal case.