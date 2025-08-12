Aamir, Salman to reunite onscreen after 31 years on talkshow Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

According to multiple reports, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are set to reunite onscreen for the first time since their 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, having reportedly filmed an episode for Prime Video's new talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the show promises relaxed, candid conversations with Bollywood stars.