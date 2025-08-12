Aamir, Salman to reunite onscreen after 31 years on talkshow
According to multiple reports, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are set to reunite onscreen for the first time since their 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, having reportedly filmed an episode for Prime Video's new talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.
Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the show promises relaxed, candid conversations with Bollywood stars.
Show format and production details
Set to premiere soon, Two Much brings a fresh vibe to celebrity talk shows—think unscripted stories, laughs, and movie trivia across eight episodes.
Produced by Banijay Asia, it aims for a warm, informal feel with top-tier guests sharing moments you don't usually see onscreen.
'Andaz Apna Apna' is only film with both actors
Andaz Apna Apna (1994) is still the only full-length film featuring both Aamir and Salman.
Despite their individual success and long friendship, they haven't shared the screen together in nearly three decades—so fans can expect plenty of nostalgia and fun as these two icons catch up.