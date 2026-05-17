Abhishek Pathak shares update on 'Raid 3' and 'Shaitaan 2'
What's the story
Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios recently revealed that discussions are underway for the third installment of the Raid franchise and a sequel to Shaitaan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "Until we have something really great on paper for Amay Patnaik's next journey, we want to wait." "Discussions are happening around the content, which direction we should take, and how we can move the story forward."
Franchise expansion
Pathak doesn't want to make 'Shaitaan 2' just for brand
Pathak also shared his vision for Shaitaan 2, stating that he doesn't want to create a franchise just for the sake of continuing a brand. The director-producer said, "I don't want to make any random horror film and call it Shaitaan 2." "I want the story to move forward organically, the way Drishyam evolved over 10 years." "We are discussing certain ideas right now, and once the screenplay is fully ready, the film will go on floors."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Shaitaan' and 'Raid' franchises
Shaitaan, released on March 8, 2024, is a psychological thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. It features R Madhavan as the titular character who hypnotizes Ajay Devgn's daughter. The film was produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Pathak, with Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios as presenting banners. Meanwhile, Raid 2 was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and backed by Pathak and T-Series Films. It starred Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla.