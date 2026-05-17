Pathak hints at 'Raid 3,' 'Shaitaan 2'

Abhishek Pathak shares update on 'Raid 3' and 'Shaitaan 2'

By Isha Sharma 01:03 pm May 17, 202601:03 pm

What's the story

Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios recently revealed that discussions are underway for the third installment of the Raid franchise and a sequel to Shaitaan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "Until we have something really great on paper for Amay Patnaik's next journey, we want to wait." "Discussions are happening around the content, which direction we should take, and how we can move the story forward."