Abraham and Szor's 'NAZA' examines systems of mass killing
NAZA is a new documentary from Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor that is a film about systems of mass killing, told through the experiences of 24 Israeli military insiders.
The film premiered in London on October 15, is now out in over 50 countries, and will stream for free on The Guardian's website starting in late November.
'NAZA' title meaning and critical praise
The filmmakers say the title comes from a Hebrew phrase meaning "the war between us and them." They wanted to show not just what happens, but how these systems work behind the scenes.
Interviews were filmed at night on Tel Aviv rooftops for an honest, raw vibe.
After their Oscar-winning No Other Land last year, NAZA is earning praise for its sensitive look at tough topics around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: critics call it "tough to watch, impossible to ignore."