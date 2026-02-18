Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia to launch AI film studio

Film production house Abundantia Entertainment has announced a strategic partnership with AI video technology firm InVideo to launch an AI-driven film production studio. The collaboration was announced at the India AI Film Festival in New Delhi and is backed by a ₹100 crore investment. It will support five AI-driven films over the next three years under Abundantia's artificial intelligence-powered storytelling division, aiON.

Collaboration details Partnership will create a global audience for AI-driven films The partnership will combine Abundantia's creative and filmmaking ecosystem with InVideo's generative-video technology. The development and production corpus will be used to conceptualize, develop, and produce AI-driven films for a global audience. The India AI Film Festival (IAFF) was held at Qutb Minar, New Delhi, and was hosted by InVideo and sponsored by NVIDIA.

Statement Here's what Vikram Malhotra said about the collaboration Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, "AI in filmmaking is now real! Every major leap in cinema - from sound to color to digital - has expanded storytelling possibility. AI represents the next inflection point." "Our partnership with InVideo allows us to design a future-facing creative studio that blends human imagination, authorship and intelligence to create stories that are both emotionally resonant and technologically path-breaking."

InVideo's mission 'Our mission is to democratize high-quality video creation through AI' Sanket Shah, Founder and CEO of InVideo, said, "At InVideo our mission has always been to democratize high-quality video creation through AI." "Partnering with a top-notch studio like Abundantia Entertainment enables us to extend this capability into the world of high-quality filmmaking by building tools and workflows that allow creators to move from idea to cinematic expression faster and more freely than ever before."

