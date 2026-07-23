Tiger Shroff-Vidyut Jammwal to star in Anubhav Sinha actioner
What's the story
Bollywood action heroes Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal are set to share screen space in a new action film. The project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and directed by Anubhav Sinha, reported Pinkvilla. The film is currently in pre-production with plans to start shooting later this year.
Action-packed collaboration
'Out-and-out action film' in the works
The film will reportedly be a high-scale action entertainer, allowing both actors to showcase their strengths.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The idea has been locked, and both Tiger and Vidyut are on board. It is an out-and-out action film, and the combination of the two actors is something that the team is very excited about."
Production progress
Film being planned on large scale
The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the team working on the screenplay and action design.
"The film is being planned on a large scale, and a lot of attention is being given to the action set pieces," said a source.
The unique combination of Shroff's agility and Jammwal's martial arts expertise will add an interesting dynamic to the film.
Secrecy maintained
More updates on project to come soon
While the film's plot and character details are still under wraps, the collaboration of Shroff and Jammwal is an exciting development for the action genre.
With Sinha directing and Kumar producing, this film is expected to be one of the major action films in Bollywood.
Further details about the project will be announced in due course.